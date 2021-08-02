Tiger Shroff answers if he is a 'virgin'; gives a Salman Khan-style answer

Tiger Shroff made his entry in Bollywood with and there has been no looking back for him since then. The actor has managed to earn an ardent fan following who are his die-hard fans willing to do anything to keep the buzz around him going. However, he is not averse to social media trolling too. The actor has been often been a target of trolls who say mean and nasty things to him. In an tete-a-tete with on the show Pinch, Tiger Shroff spoke about how he deals with such trolls. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty, Alia Bhatt, Disha Parmar and more celebs from Bollywood and Television industry were trolled this week – find out why

He said, "Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, 'is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn'tlook like Jackie dada's son at all.' It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths." When one troll said, "Aapke paas sab kuch hai, bas daadi nahi hai (You have everything, except a beard)," Tiger pointed at his face, and said, "Yeh kya hai bhai (What's this, then)'?" He then said, "If you're being trolled or bullied, it's only because you've made an impact. Whatever I am today, it's because of the audiences... As long I'm number one in your heart, that's what matters to me." Also Read - Did Salman Khan just confirm Dabangg 4? Here's what we know

Further, Tiger was also asked if he is a virgin, to which he took a reference of 's comment on Koffee With Karan and said, "Like Salman bhai, I am a virgin." LOL. Talking about Tiger Shroff's personal life, the actor is reported to be dating . They often get spotted together and their social media banter too grabs attention. Also Read - Giorgia Andriani in HOT SHORTS is sure to break the hotness barometer beyond repair – view pics