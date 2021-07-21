Tip-off on adult film being shot at Madh Island bungalow led the police to Raj Kundra; here's what happened

On February 4, 2021, the Mumbai Police received a tip-off of a porn movie being shot at a bungalow in Madh Island, Mumbai. In a raid, the cops found two people in a state of undress being filmed in intimate poses. Later, five people were caught shooting a porn film and were arrested immediately. A woman was rescued from the house and she made a complaint which eventually led to the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra arrest on July 19, Monday. Also Read - Nach Baliye 7: Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel not allowed to sleep in the same room!

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj was then produced in a court on Tuesday and was sent to police custody till July 23. He was accused of making pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.

The cops revealed that the five people who were arrested from the Madh Island bungalow would promise aspiring actresses coming from rural Maharashtra or states like Jharkhand roles in web series.

On the day of the shoot, the accused were to tell the females that the script had been changed and then tell them to undress and shoot intimate scenes.

The cops further even said that if the women refused to listen to them, then they used to threaten them with the bill for setting up the shooting.

Once the movies were shot, the accused allegedly used to put them up on mobile applications including Hot Hit Movies and Hotshots. Moreover, they used to even offer subscriptions on the OTT platforms and used to put up ads on social media.

In June 2020, the Hotshots app was removed from the play store as there were complaints that the site is streaming pornographic material.

During the investigation, the cops found out that these adult movies were shot within a day at a rented bungalow on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The police even arrested Rowa Khan, a producer of porn films, and an actor, Gehna Vasisht.

Actress Gehna Vasisht, who is out on bail said that they were filming erotica and not porn. Post this, the cops focused on platforms on which the films were sold and arrested Umesh Kamat, (personal assistant of Raj Kundra) who worked with UK-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, a production company that owns Hotshots app wherein the movies were uploaded. Cops were quick to find out that the app was run by Kundra through his Mumbai-based company Viaan Industries.

The police then went through Kamat’s call records and took the court’s permission to search Kundra’s office. On Monday, the team found out “incriminating evidence” on which basis they then arrested Raj Kundra.