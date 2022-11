The entertainment industry keeps surprising with each passing day. From refuting her dating rumours with her Adipurush costar after hinted at their secret relationship to Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar being questioned about her marriage plans with Shoaib Malik amid his divorce rumours with Sania Mirza, here are the top trending entertainment news today.

Kriti Sanon refutes dating rumours with Prabhas

After Varun Dhawan hinted at Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' secret relationship on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, speculations were rife that Kriti and Prabhas are planning to tie the knot soon. However, Kriti has refuted dating rumours with Prabhas leaving their fans heartbroken. Check out full story here.

Ayesha Omar responds to marriage plans with Shoaib Malik

Amid the ongoing rumours of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce, Pakistani actress responded to a fan who asked her about her marriage plans with the cricketer. She said that she respects the couple and they are just good friends. Check out full story here.

addresses The Kashmir Files-IFFI 2022 row

Director Vivek Agnihotri has vowed to stop making movies if one incident from The Kashmir Files is proven wrong after the IFFI 2022 jury head Nadav Lapid called his film a propaganda and vulgar. Check out full story here.

shares pictures with swollen face

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan shared a series of bad selfies which featured her swollen face and bad hair. Fans appreciated the actress for being real and sharing the pictures without makeup. Check out full story here.

gets replaced by

Vicky Kaushal recently lost out on an endorsement deal with a popular brand and got replaced by Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda. Vicky had even shot for a few parts but later it was scrapped. Even Vicky did not know that he was being replaced by Vijay for the project. Check out full story here.