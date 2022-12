The entertainment world has witnessed some interesting happenings throughout the day. From angrily walking out of Malaika Arora's web show on apparently being insulted to and Siddhant Chaturvedi setting the tongues wagging with their joint appearance, here are the top trending entertainment news today.

Shoaib Malik shares talk show promo with Sania Mirza

Just a few days after refusing to comment on his divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik shared a new promo of his talk show with Sania Mirza. However, netizens believed that they are officially divorce since the couple have been avoiding tagging each other in their posts. Check out full story here.

Mira Rajput slaps

Mira Rajput slapped her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter after the latter was provoked by . The trio had a fun time together recreating the breakup scene from and it left everyone in splits. Check out full story here.

unhappy with 's bikini pictures

As Janhvi Kapoor flooded the internet with her skimpy bikini pictures from her Maldives vacation, her sister Khushi Kapoor expressed her unhappiness and scolded the actress for stealing her captions. Check out full story here.

Navya Naveli Nanda leaves in Siddhant Chaturvedi's car

Rumoured lovebirds Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted leaving together at Amritpal Singh Bindra's 50th birthday bash. While they arrived separartely for the party, Navya was seen leaving the venue in Siddhant's car and it grabbed everyone's attention. Check out full story here.

Nora Fatehi angrily walks out of Malaika Arora’s show

Nora Fatehi was featured in Malaika Arora's web show Moving In With Malaika. In the latest promo, Nora was seen angrily walking out of the show after being insulted in front of Terence Lewis. Check out full story here.