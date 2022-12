It has been quite an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. From 's ex girlfriend accusing the superstar of physical abuse and sodomy to performing Umrah in Mecca after wrapping up Dunki shoot in Saudi Arabia, here are the top trending entertainment news today.

reunites with for Singham Again

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have once again reunited for the third installment of Singham, titled Singham Again. The actor-director duo have previously given several hits and blockbuster together with their frequent collaboration.

Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca

After wrapping up the shoot for 's upcoming movie Dunki in Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan was seen performing Umrah in Mecca. The pictures and videos of the superstar have gone viral on the internet.

Palak Tiwari to share screen space with

After wrapping up shoot for her debut film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan with Salman Khan, 's daughter Palak Tiwari is all excited to share screen space with Sanjay Dutt in their upcoming film The Virgin Tree.

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali accuses of physical abuse

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has accused the Dabangg Khan of physical abuse and sodomy in her now-deleted Instagram post. The former actress took to Instagram to slam Salman by calling him a woman beater.

The Kashmir Files: IFFI jury member Nadav Lapid apologises

After calling The Kashmir Files a propoganda and vulgar film at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologised for his remarks and said that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments with his opinions about the directorial.