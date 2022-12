It's a wrap for the day and the entertainment industry kept fans on their toes with the latest happenings. From 's friend opening up about the superstar's dating rumours with to slapping with a defamation case, here are the top trending entertainment news today.

leaves Malaika Arora blushing

Karan Johar turned Moving In With Malaika into Koffee With Karan and asked Malaika Arora if she loves to experiment with in the bedroom. The diva couldn't stop blushing while talking about her sex life. Check out full story here.

Fans compare 's daughter Shora with

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted with his daughter Shora at the Mumbai airport and netizens couldn't stop comparing Shora's looks with Radhika Apte. Shora appeared to be quite camera shy. Check out full story here.

Salman Khan's friend addresses dating rumours with Pooja Hegde

As the rumours of Salman Khan dating Pooja Hegde started spreading like wildfire on social media, one of the superstar's friends addressed the reports and laughed it off saying that Pooja is Salman's daughter's age. Check out full story here.

Nora Fatehi files defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi has slapped Jacqueline Fernandez with a defamation suit for allegedly trying to tarnishing her image and ruining her career by making defamatory statements about her in the Rs Rs 200 crore-money laundering case lodged against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Check out full story here.

praises Rishab Shetty's Kantara

Though Hrithik Roshan arrived late to the party, he couldn't stop showering praises on Kannada director and actor Rishab Shetty for his latest blockbuster Kantara. Check out full story here.

, swoon fans in Besharam Rang

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have left their fans sweating with hotness in Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang. Fans are covinced that SRK is Bollywood's saviour and Deepika gave her hottest number. Check out full story here.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan attend concert together

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan again sparked relationship rumours when they were spotted attending a concert together. Check out full story here.