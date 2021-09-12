Popular singer Tony Kakkar has recently responded to a troll who said that they would rather consume poison and die than listen to another of his songs. Well, this started when Tony recently released the song Kanta Laga, featuring his sister and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Also Read - TRP Report Week 35: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fails to dethrone Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa

Tony responded to the Twitter user who wrote, "Sir apke gaane sunne se acha me Zahar khaake Mar jao (I would rather take poison and die than listen to your songs)." Tony said, "Aap maro mat.. kabhi bhi mat suno (Don't die, please. And you don't have to listen to my songs). Your life is precious. 100 Tony kakkar aayenge jayenge (People like me come and go). I wish aapko meri Umar lag jaaye (I hope you have a long life)."

Take a look at his response -

Aap maro mat.. kabhi bhi mat suno . Your life is precious. 100 Tony kakkar aayenge jayenge. I wish aapko meri Umar lag jaaye ? https://t.co/i6I29XuwUF — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 9, 2021

The troll reacted to Tony’s tweet where he wrote, “I do equal number of love songs but you all only talk about dance songs. Make them big. Thank you for that but yeah.. you know what I am saying.”

Well, this is not the first time the singer has been trolled for his songs. Tony has always reacted to the criticism that came his way and also replied to a Twitter user regarding the same. Tony wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge (People will always have something to say).. I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks ..Everything !! Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai (I didn’t even have toys to play with as a child).”