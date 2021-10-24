It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Ishaan Khatter visits rumoured GF Ananya Panday’s home with flowers; trolls say it's to ensure she doesn't name him in drugs case

visits rumoured GF ’s home with flowers Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas' Radhe Shyam teaser creates fan frenzy, Dulquer Salmaan announces the release date of his first pan-India film with an emotional note and more

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter was recently spotted by the paps on Saturday as he stepped out of his car to purchase a big bouquet for his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. After purchasing flowers, Ishaan went to meet his ladylove. Also Read - After WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, NCB to grill Ananya Panday again over suspicious financial transactions

Read the full story: Ishaan Khatter visits rumoured GF Ananya Panday’s home with flowers; trolls say it's to ensure she doesn't name him in drugs case

has been reading THESE books in the Arthur Road jail

’s son Aryan Khan who is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail is spending his time reading books. Reportedly, the star kid has been issued two books from the jail library. Aryan has been given two books -- one is 'Golden Lion' and another book is based on the stories of Ram and Sita.

Read the full story: Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's son has been reading THESE books in the Arthur Road jail

Kashmera Shah slams Sunita Ahuja; says ji needs a better manager'

Recently, comedian Krushna's wife, actor Kashmera Shah spoke her heart out about the fight going on between mama-bhanja. She said she would love to see Govinda and Krushna working together. Kashmera said that Govinda needs a better manager and indirectly slammed his wife Sunita Ahuja who currently manages the actor’s work.

Read the full story: Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah slams Sunita Ahuja; says Govinda ji needs a better manager, jo abhi unka kam dekh raha hai is very bad'

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager gives Aryan Khan's 'medical and educational information' to NCB

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office at Ballard Estate on Saturday. She submitted Aryan’s medical history and education documents to the NCB officials. “They have submitted the documents for the second time,” a senior NCB officer confirmed.

Read the full story: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani gives Aryan Khan's 'medical and educational information' to NCB