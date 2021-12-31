Trending Entertainment news today: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter holiday secretly, Kangana Ranaut trolled for not wearing mask and more

From Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter secretly holidaying together, Kangana Ranaut trolled for not wearing a mask, Sara Ali Khan wants to be a part of this Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol film with Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her best bit of 2021, Ira Khan has a hilarious reaction to a netizen who refuses to believe Aamir Khan is her father and more entertainment newsmakers of 31st December 2021.