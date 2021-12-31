As we bid adieu to 2021, a lot of things happened on the last day of this month. It is that time of the day when we share a glimpse of what happened today in the entertainment world. It is time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter holiday secretly, trolled for not wearing a mask and more – here's all that grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today. So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 31st December 2021 - Also Read - Ira Khan has a hilarious reaction to a netizen who refuses to believe Aamir Khan is her father, says 'Don't believe...'

Ira Khan has a hilarious reaction to a netizen who refuses to believe is her father Also Read - Sara Ali Khan wants to be a part of this Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol film with Vijay Deverakonda; Can you guess?

Ira Khan had loads of fun as she celebrated Christmas with her father Aamir Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. She even posted pictures of their celebrations on her Instagram. She recently shared a screenshot of her Insta story wherein a netizen refused to believe that Aamir Khan is her father. The comment read, "Why is he so close to you? Is he your relative?" Other Instagram users tried explaining that she is actually Aamir’s daughter, so that user again commented, “Lol. Good joke sir. Shah Rukh is my biological father then." Well, Ira has a hilarious reaction to this. She wrote on her Insta story, “This is new. But yes, don't believe everything you read on Google." Also Read - Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for not wearing mask at the airport; netizens says 'she has clearance for no mask too' – watch video

Also Read: Ira Khan has a hilarious reaction to a netizen who refuses to believe Aamir Khan is her father, says 'Don't believe...'

wants to be a part of this Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol film with

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was asked to name a film from the past that she would love to do with Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi. Sara was quick as she said that, "I think if made with us (Sara, Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda), it would be great. I think you should call him right now. And I'm almost like 98.3 percent sure that they will agree to it. So, I think we should do it."

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan wants to be a part of this Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol film with Vijay Deverakonda; Can you guess?

Kangana Ranaut was trolled for not wearing a mask

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning without a face mask. Netizens trolled her brutally for not wearing a mask. One user said, “She has clearance for ‘no mask’ too?”, while another said, “Ma'am ka mask kahan hai poochho unse (Ask her where is her mask)?” One more user said, “Camera dekhte hi acting chalu”.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for not wearing mask at the airport; netizens says 'she has clearance for no mask too' – watch video

reveals her best bit of 2021

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her younger son Jeh on Instagram on Friday and captioned it as, "His two teeth, the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all." In the picture, we can see Jeh's two teeth while he was laughing.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her best bit of 2021 and it’s SUPER cute

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter secretly holidaying together?

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been rumouredly dating and the two have jetted off to Ranthambore National Park to ring in New Year together. Ishaan recently a picture of a bonfire, while Ananya shared an oicture of herself. The two shared starlit skies from the jungle as their next post on social media.

Also Read: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter secretly holidaying together in Ranthambore National Park? These pics drop hint