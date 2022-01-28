Trending Entertainment News Today: Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl meet after break-up, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi new release date and more

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui becomes a proud owner of a dream home in Mumbai, Sophie Choudry croons Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava, Ex lovers Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl meet after their separation and more. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss.