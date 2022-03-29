is one of the most popular and talented actors we have. He has acted in several good films of diverse genres. , Haider, are some of his best movies. Did you know that the actor was offered Rockstar which then went to ? Yes, according to reports, Imtiaz Ali offered him Jab We Met and Rockstar but asked him to choose one. He chose Jab We Met, which was a huge success. While Ranbir was fantastic in Rockstar and it proved to be one of the most significant films of his career, we think Shahid also had it in him to do justice to the complexities of the character. However, it didn't happen. Also Read - Trending South News Today: The Kashmir Files does well despite RRR, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam to be out on OTT soon and more

Meanwhile, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey. It is a remake of the Telugu film Jersey which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on April 14. The film was slated to release on December 31, 2021 but was delayed due to the third wave of COVID-19.

On completing the film's shoot back in 2020, Shahid penned an emotional note on social media. He wrote, "It's a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It's nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let's always remember. This shall pass too. Here's to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here's to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateshwaracreations."