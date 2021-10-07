and at the IT couple of Bollywood. The two kept their relationship a secret for years before making it official with a wedding. Throughout their dating life, they featured in several films together, making DeepVeer fans ship them evermore. Their camaraderie both on-screen and off it have been loved by their fans. And here's yet another insight into their relationship shared by none other than the actor himself. Now, y'all would know about Ranveer Singh making his TV debut as a host of a game show called, The Big Picture. This being his first time, the actor took advice and suggestions from everyone, including his gorgeous actress wife, Deepika. So, how did she react to seeing him host a show? Ranveer reveals... Also Read - Deepika Padukone crashes Ranveer Singh's ‘AMA’ session to ask when he’s ‘coming home’ and his reply will melt your heart

In an interview with ETimes, Ranveer said, "Deepika always has constructive criticism for me, which I take very positively. I showed her my mock sessions, she gave me some tips and raised some very good points. I noted those points and imbibed them. I am really grateful that I have a sharp wife as a partner, who enhances my work through her constructive criticism."

When prodded, the Cirkus actor said that they always discuss each others' work. The doting husband that he is, Ranveer said that he is working on the tips that the actress had for him. Ranveer also opened up on whether making a TV debut was a conscious decision as the film industry took a downward spiral after the pandemic. He denied the same and said that it was an independent decision. He also praised the booming OTT platform and even gushed about theatres reopening in Maharashtra soon.

Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture will premiere on 16th October. On the film front, he has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, , 83 in the pipeline for release.