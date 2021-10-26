Happy Birthday, Raveena Tandon: When the KGF 2 actress REFUSED to cry on Simi Garewal's show saying, 'Why would I want to make a public spectacle of it?'

It's 's birthday today. The gorgeous actress turns fabulous 47! However, she doesn't look it. The actress has been ruling hearts in the 90s with her acting chops, sensuous dance moves and iconic songs. She was always opinionated and unfazed when dishing out her opinions. Raveena Tandon has had her share of ups and downs in her career and also her personal life. The latter, being exposed to the world as a result of her celebrity status. So, what happened when she was said that she could let her emotions flow while making an appearance on a popular chat show? Raveena refused to let the world see her vulnerable side. Also Read - The inspirational story of KGF 2 'Rocking Star' Yash proves you should never give up on your dreams

It happened when she was making an appearance on 's chat show. The popular actress-host asked her that she could cry if she felt so on the show. Years later after the interview with iDiva in 2011, Raveena Tandon revealed that she was asked by the host to cry if she wanted to cry on the show. But Raveena was sceptical as she did not want to make a public spectacle of her vulnerability. She said that she was strong enough to not break down in front of the people.

The actress further added that she had had her down moments but only with her family. She credited her family for being her support system. She revealed that her parents had been with her through thick and thin. She added that they even held her close when she was trembling as a result of a nervous breakdown.

Meanwhile, Raveena has been happily married to Anil Thadani. She is a mom to a daughter Rasha and a son Ranbirvardhan. She had also adopted two kids in the 90s both of whom are now with kids. So, at the age of 47, Raveena is a hot grandmother already.