Actor-turned-author recently shared tips on how one can give a makeover to their balcony space. A new video was shared by Tweak India on YouTube, wherein Twinkle said that a person can enjoy a cup of coffee on the balcony. She even said that one can try gardening in this beautiful space. The actress gave some interesting tips on makeovers in their houses. The actress was seen adding a wooden stand, with two shelves at the corner of the balcony. She even added some books, candles, plant pots, coffee cans, and much more as she gave the balcony a new makeover. Twinkle even added some beautiful art pieces and enhanced the beauty of the space. Twinkle said, "You could also print out family photos or even convince your family to try a DIY art project and get that framed." She even revealed that she forces her daughter Nitara Bhatia to create little pieces of art with the incentive that she will use them on the balcony. She said, "I force my daughter to make these little pieces of art with the incentive that I'm going to hang it all up, and then she sits and she does it."

Twinkle even advised people to add a vertical garden on their balconies and consume their own grown vegetables. She even kept a table that she will use to have breakfast. She placed fruit and dessert plates along with a vase on them. Later, Twinkle added a rug and chairs to her balcony. The video was captioned, "In our first episode, we're transforming a small balcony into a stunning yet efficient space. You'll see just how much difference a small stand, a few paintings, and a cantilevered table can make to transform your balcony into an area that will inspire you to have as much peaceful me-time as you can carve out from your otherwise noisy day."

Watch the video -

Twinkle often shares glimpses of her house and gives tips on how can people decorate their beautiful homes.