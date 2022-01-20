Twinkle Khanna sings ‘Mera dil bhi kitna pagal hai’ to avoid eating laddoos; Netizen says 'Two pigeons collapsed in my balcony' – watch video

Twinkle Khanna is showcasing her love for her favourite laddoos and to avoid eating it, she sings 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai'. Her hilarious video gained a lot of attention, while some trolled her for terrible singing.