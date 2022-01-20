loves eating laddoos and does not shy away from flaunting her love towards her favourite dish. On Thursday, the writer-producer took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video wherein she sang a song to keep her mouth busy. Twinkle sang ’s popular song “Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai” to avoid eating laddoos that she was offered with breakfast. Well, her singing is not great but her 'off-key singing' skills kept her motivated to fight the urge of having the sweet. Also Read - Attack release date: John Abraham starrer set to reopen theatres before Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey? EXCLUSIVE

She captioned the post as, "To eat, or not to eat that is a question that Hamlet did not have to grapple with as no one offered him laddoos for breakfast. My solution is to keep my mouth so busy with my off-key singing that the urge and a few ears, collapse quickly in a disgruntled heap. By the way, how many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? Drop your requests in the comments for the next #TuneIntoTwinkle that does not go by the acronym #Tit".

Within no time, her fans filled her comments section with funny reactions. Some of her fans even trolled her for singing badly. One user wrote, 'Please spare us the trauma', while another wrote, 'Gana sun k hum b darta he.' 'Played it on my Bluetooth speakers and two pigeons collapsed in my balcony #Soulful', wrote a user.

Twinkle quit Bollywood after her marriage to . She was last seen in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega alongside . Twinkle and Akshay celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in Ranthambore and gave a sneak peek to all their fans.