Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed often manages to make headlines for her fashion sense and different style. The actress recently shared a video on her Instagram wherein she was wearing blue bikini with a white net and white pants. She was seen lip-syncing to the hit track 'abcdefu' song that was sung by American singer Gayle. Within no time, netizens brutally trolled her for her weird outfit and filled her Instagram with negative comments. One Instagram user wrote, "Fruit sellers apple ko jo jaali pehnaate hai wo wali jaali hai ye", while another commented, "Didi thand nahi lagti kya". Also Read - WTF Wednesday: From Nia Sharma being slut shamed to Sanjeeda Sheikh told to wear a bra: Times when TV celebs were mercilessly trolled for their outfit choices

Next user wrote, “Mam aise kapde kidhar se lete ho”, another wrote, "Lagta hai isne kal hi spiderman dekhi hai tabhi uska net le aayi". Urfi has always been a soft target of trolls who have been criticizing her for her bold choice of outfits. Also Read - Urfi Javed, Sanjeeda Shaikh and more actresses who made heads turn by going braless [PICS]

Watch the video here -

Well, even after being trolled massively, nothing stops Urfi from flaunting her fashion sense. On the work front, Urfi was seen in television shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, and . Also Read - ‘Kya dikha rahe ho?’ Urfi Javed trolled for her bra and leather pants look – watch video