Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed always manages to grab attention with her distinctive sense of style and never fails to surprise her fans. Well, recently the actress surprised all her fans and followers as she was seen in a simple Punjabi suit. Urfi astonished all her fans with her transformation as she wore a floral suit with a red dupatta. The video of Urfi's sudden transformation is going viral on social media and her fans are loving her new avatar. In the video, Urfi left her long curly tresses open and did subtle make-up. Urfi's new style has left netizens speechless.

One of the fans wrote, "Mummy ye to pehchan me nahi aa rahi (We cannot recognize her)," while other wrote, "Aree finally bhen n kuch toh pura kapda pehnaa." Another user wrote, "Haaye sheela se Susheela bn gyi didi". " much prettier than previous pics", wrote a user.

Urfi is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos on her handle. She loves experimenting with her outfit and also loves to create them. Urfi has often spoken openly about her depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. She took to her Instagram and penned down her thoughts saying, "A few times in my life I've felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn't deserve to live. I still don't have a lot of money, a successful career and I'm still single but I have hope. The only reason I'm alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I'm still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I'm on the way (sic)."

Urfi often gets trolled for her styling and netizens brutally troll her for her unique choices. On the work front, Urfi was seen in television shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, and .