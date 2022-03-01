Urfi Javed talks about doing n*de scenes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films; says 'wouldn’t do it because you want to see me naked'

Urfi Javed recently spoke about whether she will go n*de in films. The actress said, 'You have to have that kind of trust in the director as well that he wouldn't not make you do it just so people can see me n*aked and he would sell that film on that scene'.