Urfi Javed has always managed to grab attention with her bold style and fashion choices. Many times, the actress has been massively trolled for her choice of outfits, but time and again she has proved that there is nothing that can hold her back. The Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi recently featured in the Punjabi music video, Befikra shared her views on whether she will go n*de in films? Urfi said that she will not do it just because people want to see her naked. She was quoted by Koimoi saying, “Why would I just want to go n*de? Not for the sake of it, I wouldn’t do it just because you want to see me naked. Not for that. But if it’s required, (really) required, a good movie where people will actually see my acting – I’m way more than just my clothes and I feel I am talented, I am a good actor – if given a chance I would definitely think about it a lot. Might even say no initially.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal says son Kavish is seeing behaviour therapist; makes surprising revelations about his bond with father Karan Mehra

She further continued saying, “But if it is a good, good, good project, like that level project of a film – I would completely trust him (the director) for that. You have to have that kind of trust in the director as well that he wouldn’t not make you do it just so people can see me n*aked and he would sell that film on that scene. He wouldn’t do that. From a good filmmaker, I wouldn’t accept them to sell a film on my n*de scene, but if it’s there, required, I would trust them for that.” Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Gangubai Kathiawadi digital release postponed, 83 digital release date, Karanvir Bohra gets emotional on Lock Upp

Recently, Urfi got trolled for wearing a ‘revealing’ cut-out top paired with pink flared pants. Urfi's bizarre style was not appreciated by netizens and she got trolled brutally. A user wrote, “Faltu.” Another one commented, “Yeh style kahaan se laate ho aap?”

Earlier, in an interview, Urfi spoke about social media trolling due to her bold outfits and said that she does not care at all. On the work front, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT but got eliminated soon. She was part of TV shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in .