The Indian team was leaving for the South Africa tour where Anushka, Virat and Vamika were all clicked together. It was in the wee hours of Thursday morning and therefore perhaps the couple wasn't expecting paparazzi around. They hadn't covered Vamika's face and we got a good glimpse of the little cutie. However, Virat requested paparazzi to not click the little Vamika's pictures and not share them anywhere and therefore we will definitely respect that request and Virat and Anushka's need for privacy when it comes to their daughter's pictures. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Virat and Anushka's daughter Vamika's pictures.

However, we have seen Vamika and we would share with you how cute she looks. The little one is a perfect mix of mommy and daddy. While Vamika looks like a spitting image of her mother Anushka in her childhood, she's got her daddy Virat's eyes and brows.

Vamika was looking straight into the camera without a blink as paparazzi went click click to capture her for the first time ever. This will go down as Vamika's first ever pictures but sadly will not be shared with the world. We can only wait for the time Anushka and Virat do decide to introduce Vamika to the world and hope that it is sooner than later. Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child on January 11 this year. Since then, the two have been enjoying the parenthood phase and spending quality time with their daughter Vamika.