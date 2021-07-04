Vicky Kaushal buys swanky Range Rover worth Rs 2 crore, says 'welcome home buddy'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal just gifted himself a black swanky car. The actor has now become an owner of the expensive Range Rover which is reportedly worth over Rs 2 crore. Vicky took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his new car and introduced it to all his fans. He captioned the post as, “Welcome Home buddy!” Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and others that will tickle your funny bone

Take a look at his post: Also Read - Katrina Kaif’s little white dress is perfect for this summer – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Within no time, Vicky's feed was filled with congratulatory messages from his friends. Uri director Aditya Dhar wrote, “Shotgun! Congratulations my brother. Keep working hard and keep achieving great success.” Also Read - Bigg Boss THROWBACK: 'Chaar aadmi kya janane lage Katrina Kaif ban gayi kya?' When Salman Khan slammed Shehnaaz Gill for her badtameezi

Vicky was seen wearing a sweatshirt paired with jeans and sneakers. On June 29, Vicky visited Katrina's residence at night in his new car.

Yesterday, Vicky gave a sneak-peek into his training session at the gym and left netizens impressed with his fitness.

On the work front, Vicky has started preparations for his next titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. This will be a superhero action film set in modern times, is being planned as a trilogy. He will be seen in Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham Singh, and Mr Lele films.