It seems and Katina Kaif want to make the hot summer even hotter. They are on a vacation and have been posting some uber-hot pictures. We can see a shirtless Vicky chilling with Katrina. Fans are going crazy over their pictures. “#katrinakaif and #vickykaushal being the Hottest Couple ever,” read a comment. Another one tweeted, “Remember when katrina was talking about how she loved taking photos and has a good eye for stuff like that? she definitely wasn’t lying. ?” Wrote another fan, “Dear girls, he is not available anymore. This Hunk is of #KatrinaKaif now ? #VickyKaushal.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Arjun Kapoor FINALLY REVEALS why he made his relationship with Malaika Arora public

remember when katrina was talking about how she loved taking photos and has a good eye for stuff like that? she definitely wasn’t lying. ? #vickykaushal #katrinakaif #vickat pic.twitter.com/2Xjcll1Y4L — ᵒᶻᶻʸ (@kardemommeee) April 1, 2022

Dear girls, he is not available anymore.

This Hunk is of #KatrinaKaif now ?#VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/ke9s5l1PQZ — Ashutosh Sharma (@AshutosSharma25) April 1, 2022

Vicky posting his wife's photo on story?❤

We are finally getting the content we deserve after 2 years of living on crumbs??❤❤❤❤??#VicKat #VickyKaushal #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/etFzjRIPnB — soumya (@_sorrywhat__) March 31, 2022

Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021. They have been quite active on social media. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: Yash and producers planning MEGA-EVENT with huge surprises for fans at THIS location – deets inside