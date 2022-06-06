Vicky Kaushal reveals how life has changed after marriage with Katrina Kaif; here's what he said

Popular Bollywood actor recently made a solo appearance at IIFA 2022 and could not stop himself from talking about his married life with his wife, . The handsome actor was asked about his life after marriage and he described it as sukoon bhari. He further even said that he is missing his wife Katrina a lot. ANI quoted Vicky saying, "Life bhaut achi chal rhi hai... sukoon bhari (Living the best life and is filled with peace). Katrina is very good. I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together." Also Read - IIFA 2022: Abhishek Bachchan's speech dedicated to daughter Aaradhya and 'amazing' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will leave you moved [WATCH]

Vicky and Katrina walked down the aisle in December 2021 and their lavish wedding was held in Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by Vicky and Katrina's families and close friends. Earlier, Vicky had spoken about his wife Katrina with Hello! Magazine said that Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of his wife and he is fortunate to have her as his life partner. He even said that he learns a lot from Katrina every single day.

At IIFA 2022, Vicky won the Best Actor award for his role in Udham Singh and shared pictures with the trophy. He wrote, "Behind all that jazz it's that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever... not leaving you tonight! IIFA Best Actor! Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this one's for all of us. For everyone who voted for this win, I love you! @iifa"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, 's untitled, and Laxman Utekar's untitled with , while Katrina has 's Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas with in her kitty.