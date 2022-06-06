Vicky Kaushal reveals how life has changed after marriage with Katrina Kaif; here's what he said

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan and since then the two have been giving major love goals to many. At IIFA 2022, Vicky Kaushal spoke his heart out about life has changed post his marriage with Katrina Kaif.