BL
Toggle navigation
TV
News & Gossip
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Interviews
Hollywood
Celeb
Reviews
Movies
South
Style
Web Series
TV Shows
Box Office
Home
News and Gossip
Vicky Kaushal sports clean shave look for Sam Bahadur; but his sweet gesture for a fan grabs attenti...
Vicky Kaushal sports clean shave look for Sam Bahadur; but his sweet gesture for a fan grabs attention
Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal ditches beard look as he flaunts his clean shaven look. His sweet gesture for a fan won hearts.
By
Janhvi Sharma
Published: July 5, 2022 10:07 AM IST
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1