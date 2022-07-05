Bollywood's most handsome munda has grabbed everyone's attention with his clean-shaven look. The actor ditched a sharp bearded look and flaunted his new look. The actor looks dapper with or without the beard. Recently, Vicky was spotted in Mumbai and his clean-shaven look made females go weak in the knees. The URI actor can be seen clad in a black t-shirt that he paired with blue denim. He posed for the paps, but his sweet gesture won hearts. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung turns Rooh Baba as ARMY edits the Bangtan Boys into Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani-Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 [Watch Video]

A fan asked Vicky for an autograph and the actor signed it for him and also wished him 'happy birthday' with a smile. Within no time, his fans went gaga over his new look and could not stop themselves from calling him 'hot'.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera along with and . He also has Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with and 's Sam Bahadur. The storyline of Sam Bahadur is about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky also has 's untitled film along with Tripti Dimrti and Ammy Virk.