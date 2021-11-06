Bollywood heartthrob is reported to be dating top B-town actress . If reports are to be believed then, the two superstars of Bollywood are all set to get married in December this year. Katrina and Vicky have planned a royal wedding for themselves which will take place in Rajasthan. The couple recently celebrated Diwali together and spent time with each other's families. Also Read - Is Katrina Kaif getting HITCHED soon to rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal? This wish from Salman Khan's close aide has left people wondering

Did you know, before dating Katrina Vicky was in a relationship with actress Harleen Sethi? Actress Harleen and Vicky dated each other for quite some time, but the two parted ways when Uri: The Surgical Strike film was released. According to a Spotboye report, Harleen said that Vicky Kaushal had changed a lot after the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was released. Their break-up news grabbed everyone's attention. Well, neither Harleen nor Vicky spoke about their ugly breakup.

Post their breakup, Harleen unfollowed Vicky on social media. After the breakup, Harleen wrote an emotional poem. She wrote, "Where I started. Where I am now. I didn't design this path of mine. I was welcoming his will. I found myself who who I was. A small fish, in a big pond." . I have seen the performances and the nervousness. I have lived every day. I have made my own way. Those who limped up with me have not made me. I am not broken by a breakup. Victory doesn't heal me. Loss kills me. No. I consider myself complete. I have a swag of my own, I am a separate identity of myself. And I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi. I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right?"

Earlier, Harleen had penned a note on Instagram, about her break-up. "From where I started. To where I've come. I didn't design this path. His will was welcome. Fearlessly hustling. Energetic and bustling. I found who I was. A small fish in a big pond . I enjoyed the eccentricities. Performances and anxieties. Feeling alive everyday. Making a mark in my own way. Link ups don't build me. Breakups don't break me. Wins don't fill me. Failures don't kill me. I feel complete. I feel sufficient. I have my own swag. I am my own tag. #iammyowntag #harleensethi."

Post that, Vicky confirmed that he is single at an award show when he said, 'Hanji ekdum single. Ye dekho ekdum akela." When the interviewer again insisted to confirm if he is telling the truth, the actor said, "Single. Ekdum'.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham film, while Harleen was last seen in Broken But Beautiful.