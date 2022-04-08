and have been sharing super hot pictures from their vacations on their social media handles. Recently, Katrina posted a couple of pictures in a hot black monokini with a beach hat. The actress looks every bit of a diva and beach bum. Fans had been going crazy over her pictures from vacation. And guess what? Vicky's father also reacted to his bahu's photos. Sham Kaushal liked Katrina's pictures and we say, it's father-in-law goals. Have you ever come across such a cool father-in-law before? Check out Katrina's post below and the likes: Also Read - Allu Arjun birthday: Allu Sirish shares unseen childhood pics of the Pushpa actor; wishes his brother with an adorable note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn fans upset with zero intimacy between Anu and Anuj Kapadia; call their romance 'cliche' – read tweets

Katrina Kaif has got cooler in-laws, to say the least. Their dinner dates, outings, selfies, pictures when in front of the paparazzi and more have been walking proof of how much they dote on her and vice versa. And now, Papa Kaushal liking bahu rani Katrina's picture is another proof of what the modern family is all about. Also Read - Kim Kardashian says 'Love me for me' amidst steamy romance with Pete Davidson; Hailey Bieber reacts

A couple of weeks ago, on Women's Day, Vicky had shared a heartwarming picture of Katrina and his mother Veena Kaushal. Katrina was sitting on Mama Kaushal's lap. It's the bond they share which makes us and VicKat shippers' hearts gush in love.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina and Vicky are quite busy. Vicky recently wrapped a film with . It is yet untitled. It's a film under the banner of Maddock films. Laxman Utekar has directed the film. He also wrapped up Govinda Naam Mera which stars and in the lead alongside him. He also has Sam Bahadur with and Sanya Malhotra. The film is helmed by .

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has Tiger 3 with . She has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and . Katrina also has Merry Christmas with .