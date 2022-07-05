Self-proclaimed film critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has recently grabbed attention with his shocking revelation about and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Yes, you read that right! Vikram Vedha is the remake of the 2017 Tamil-language film with the same that stars and in main roles. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayathri. Also Read - Then and now: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and more Bollywood actors look in their debut films vs now will leave you stunned

Fans are eagerly waiting for the most anticipated film of the year and cannot wait to see Saif and Hrithik taking over the world in Vikram Vedha. KRK has already predicted about the future of Vikram Vedha. Kamaal said that he will stop reviewing films if Vikram Vedha performs well at the box office. He tweeted, "Actor @iHrithik rejected a very best commercial film and agreed to do #VikramVedha which will be a sure shot disaster. So how anybody else can be responsible for the result. I will give all these details in my reviews once film is near to release. But it's my challenge to Hrithik".

Have a look at his tweet - Also Read - Ranveer Singh gets a stern warning from Deepika Padukone's mom; Cirkus star confesses being scared of his mother-in-law

He further tweeted saying, "If #VikramVedha will not be a disaster then I will stop reviewing films. And if it will be disaster then Hrithik should say on camera that he doesn’t know about good/bad script. Pls note, Hrithik himself has directed the film."

On the work front, Vikram Vedha will also star in a pivotal role and the film will release in theatres in September 2022.