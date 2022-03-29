Virat Kohli and keep giving us couple goals every now and then. The cricketer took to Instagram to share a cute selfie with Anushka. We can see his toothy smile in the pic. Even Anushka is all smiles. It seems they joined Vamika for her playdate as we can see kids’ play area in the background. Anushka commented on the pic, “Happy to make my fans happy. Anything for my fans.” Have a look: Also Read - Trending pics of the day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt offer prayers in Kashi, Rashami Desai sizzles in silver outfit from Naagin 6 and more

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. Their first child Vamika was born in January last year. While they have shared pics of Vimika, they have made sure that her face was hidden. In January this year, Anushka was seen cheering for Virat in the India vs South Africa series. Vamika's face was shown by the broadcaster and it went viral instantly. Later, Anushka tool to Instagram to share that they were 'caught off guard'. She wrote, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier."

She had also shared, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people on the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."