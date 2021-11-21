and Virat Kohli are one of the power couples in Bollywood. The two have always managed to give major couple goals and have made everyone fall in love with them. The two never shy away from appreciating their partners in public and make everyone go aww with them. Also Read - From Patralekha to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The price of these expensive mangalsutras of Bollywood actresses will leave you shocked

The popular and famous Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shared a cute and goofy picture with his ladylove Anushka on his Instagram handle. He called his wife 'Rock' and we cannot agree more. The two were seen twinning in a white colour T-shirt and looked super cute together. Both Anushka and Virat are perfect examples of a strong couple. In the picture, Anushka was seen acing the perfect pout as she looked straight into the camera. He has captioned it as, "My rock' followed by a heart emoji.

Take a look at his post -

Within no time, several fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section and even called them 'Best Couple'. The two started dating in November 2013 and then decided to take their relationship forward. The two tied the knot in December 2017.

Recently, B-town actress Anushka returned to Mumbai with Virat and their daughter Vamika as she accompanied her husband in Dubai for T20 World Cup.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Kaneda and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.