Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday with his wife and daughter Vamika. Virat's wife Anushka took to her social media and wished her husband most adorably. Her post grabbed all the necessary attention on social media. Anushka wrote, "No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness !"

But what caught netizens' attention is Virat's reply to Anushka's post. Kohli thanked her and wrote, "You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you."

Virat and Anushka give major #lovegoals to many with their PDA. In the picture, Anushka donned a beaytiful yellow suit while Virat wore a white Chikankari kurta. The two looked super cute together in this picture.