Want to live in Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing Bandra house? It’s up for rent for Rs. 4 lakh per month – deets inside

Late actor 's sea-facing apartment in Bandra, Mumbai is out for rent. Well, the actor's place is expected to attract new tenants once everything gets backs to normal. The actor died on June 14 2020 and an investigation is going on. Sushant lived on the sixth floor of Mont Blanc Apartments, Joggers Park, Bandra West in Mumbai. The house where he breathed his last is a duplex flat with three bedrooms upstairs and a hall downstairs.

In an interview with a media portal, a celebrity broker said, "The apartment has been put up for lease but has yet to get a tenant." Well, the apartment is up for lease at ₹4 lakh per month. Sushant had leased the apartment for ₹4.5 lakh per month since December 2019. His deal was till December 2022. The actor used to stay in this home with his roommates and his girlfriend, .

"It is a beautiful sea view apartment and is ideal for creative minds and a good home for those who migrate to Mumbai for work. Once the pandemic ends and the world opens up to India again, we're expecting renewed interest from ex-pats and the corporate world, too. This house attracts people who like vibrations and the scenic view," the broker continued. He further said that the owners aren't concerned about the property's prospects, but are sure that once the pandemic settles they will find new tenants. He even said that some people are put off by its history.

The celebrity broker said, "The flat has been up in the market for a while now. After [the] the second wave, we are witnessing a slowdown in big-ticket rentals. Also, the fact that Sushant stayed there, has been a deterrent. A few Bollywood personalities looking for [a] house were shown the flat, but they didn't opt for it. Landlords are also reluctant to rent flats to stars."

During an interview once, Sushant had revealed that he was shown the pictures of the house when he was shooting for a film in Budapest. He loved the place and decided to move in. “I was really, really wanting to get here to experience this house,” the late actor said.