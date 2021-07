View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

Bollywood star crooned to one of his superhit songs at an event in Mumbai. Aamir's wife was also present at the event which was a trailer launch of . Mr. perfectionist Aamir sang the Aati Kya Khandala song for his wife and even she joined him. 'Aati Kya Khandala' is Aamir's 1998 hit song from Ghulam film along with actress Rani Mukherjee.

In Secret Superstar film, Aamir plays the role of Shakti Kumar, a music composer in the film. The movie was directed by Advait Chauhan and the storyline of the film is about a young girl who dreams of becoming a famous singer but her father has different plans for her.