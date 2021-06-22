Watch: Janhvi Kapoor aces the Temperature challenge with her Aksa gang; Arjun Kapoor's comment takes the cake

Bollywood actress is back with her 'Aksa gang'. The actress and her gang have taken several dance challenges and slayed them in style. The petite actress recently shared a hilarious video and aces it like a diva.

On Monday, Janhvi took to Instagram and revealed that her 'Aksa gang' had regrouped. She shared a fun and goody dance video wherein they featured and looked amazing. In the video, Janhvi donned a backless black short dress for a photoshoot and raised the temperature soaring with her hotness. The gang grooved to Sean Paul's Temperature song. In the video, Janhvi was seen twerking, dancing with footwear in hand, and also gave a piggyback ride. She captioned the video as, "Aksa gang is back."

Take a look at it:

Recently, Janhvi's brother Arjun took to the comments section and reacted to the video. The actor wrote, "Ummm this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss." Well, Arjun's classy reply is every possessive brother ever!

The Kapoor siblings had a fam-jam on Sunday on the occasion of Father's Day. Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi celebrated Father's Day along with and had a gala time together. Arjun wrote: "The father, the daughters and the son. Our Father's Day dinner. Smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even sweeter."

Anshula and Arjun are Boney and Mona Shourie's, kids. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney and 's, kids.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi. She made her Bollywood debut with . She has been seen in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will be seen next in , and Good Luck Jerry.