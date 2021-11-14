Who isn't waiting for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding? It has been a year since we are hearing stories about their wedding. Now, once again these rumours have started. It is being reported that Alia and Ranbir will soon get married. While there has been no confirmation about the same from the duo, now, reports say that they will soon get engaged. According to a paparazzi, there are rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might get engaged on November 29, 2021, at a resort in Rajasthan. The actor was snapped by the paps, and on being asked about his rumoured engagement ceremony, Ranbir refused from saying anything. Also Read - RRR song Naatu Naatu: After fans, YouTube India praises the energetic moves of the leading duo; claims, 'Ram Charan and Jr NTR's dance will still feel fast at 0.5x speed'

Recently, it was reported that is reportedly going to tie the knot with his actress lady love Anushka Ranjan in a couple of days. For those not in the know, reports had surfaced earlier that Aditya and Anushka were planning to tie the knot on November 21. Yes, yet another winter Bollywood wedding is taking place. And we have some exclusive dope to share, an inside scoop from the festivities planning of the Fittrat duo's much-awaited wedding. You would know that Bollywood actress is best friends with the Ranjan sister duo, Akansha and Anushka, right? So, it's natural for a girl to get excited about her bestie's wedding. A source close to the actress tells us that she is planning a special surprise for Anushka and Aditya and that is likely to be a part of the same too. "Alia already has a song in her mind for her performance with Ranbir Kapoor. It's not a big performance, just a one, one and a half-minute thingy with others too, a parody.

So, it's likely to begin with Alia-Ranbir and then the others will join them," the source informs. However, the actress is mano-ing (read convincing) her beau right now. The source added that "Ranbir is very shy, so let's see if it happens and he gives a nod for the same." The source added that Alia has been prepping for her performance too but she's even more excited about performing with Ranbir.