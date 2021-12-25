Bollywood actress is currently busy promoting an RRR movie directed by SS Rajamouli. The actress will make a special appearance in 's reality show Bigg Boss season 15 with her co-stars. The actress will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi film which is directed by . According to a recent report, the actress was keen on showing her exceptional performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi to her boyfriend and the family including her parents and sister. But, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has denied her wish. Bhansali has a no pre-screening rule which was also in effect when he directed Ranbir and 's film. Also Read - RRR promotions: Alia Bhatt's radiant glow in the yellow saree is unmissable- view pics

A Bollywood Hungama source revealed, "Alia is very proud of what she has achieved in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has moved away completely from her comfort zone to play a coldblooded mean murderous nasty woman. Bhansali's team thinks she will win a National award for her performance. Alia is eager to show the film to her loved ones. But its looks like she will have to wait until the film's release on February 18, 2022."

On the work front, Alia has RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, in her kitty. The actress recently appeared at the poster launch with Ranbir.