WHAT! Alia Bhatt wanted to show Gangubai Kathiawadi to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and family; but Sanjay Leela Bhansali DENIED

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi film which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. According to a recent report, the actress was keen on showing her exceptional performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and the family.