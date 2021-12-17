WHAT! Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt allegedly violated quarantine rules; BMC to take necessary actions

With a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases, the authorities have set new guidelines to curb the spread. Recently, Bollywood actress has allegedly violated quarantine rules. Yes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health committee Chairperson Rajul Patel confirmed the news to ANI that he has given instructions to local municipal officers to look into the matter and take necessary actions. He was quoted as saying, “I have ordered the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Public Health Department to file an FIR against Alia Bhatt for violating home isolation norms. She is a role model for a lot of many people, she should have acted responsibly. Also Read - SHOCKING! Is this what Katrina Kaif's exes Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan gave her as wedding gift?

Rules are the same for all." Alia recently traveled to Delhi on Wednesday for the poster launch of her upcoming film ' '. The actress was accompanied by the director Ayan Mukherji and her boyfriend . According to the latest report, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is planning to file an FIR against Alia for violating COVID-19 norms. The actress was supposed to self-quarantine herself for 14 days, but instead, she visited Delhi. Now, the actress is back in the city.

Meanwhile, in the Bollywood industry, had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13. The actress had attended a get-together at her bestie 's house on December 8. After Bebo, , Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor also tested positive for the virus. Recently, Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive.

On the work front, apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film will also star , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles. Brahmāstra is slated to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.