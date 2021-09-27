Bollywood's veteran villain managed to win hearts with his spectacular acting skills. The actor is still known for his incredible work in Hindi cinema and managed to woo everyone with his personality. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Golden-era legends – Ranjeet, Gulshan Grover and Bindu – make us nostalgic

In an interview with ETimes, the popular Bollywood villain Ranjeet spoke about his difficulties while shooting a specific scene in a film. The veteran on-screen villain remembered he had to hit and laugh out loud while filming the scene. He revealed that on that same day, his father passed away. The 79-year-old actor shared what exactly happened while shooting the scene and behind the cameras. Also Read - Ranjeet opens up on how villainous roles affected his personal life: I was thrown out of my house; everyone gave me weird looks

Ranjeet openly spoke about how he dealt with some situations in life and said, 'Do you know I flew down to Hyderabad to shoot for a film the day my father passed away? I was like a rock but when he died, I shook like a leaf. Relatives started coming down from all over the country to pay their last respects as he was the eldest in the family, but I took the flight out. I decided to shoot for my portions so that the sets don't go waste, and my father, who had never been accused of any wrongdoing in life, didn't end up being blamed for the failed shoot on his death bed. So I went there, laughed aloud like a villain for the camera, went back to my room and sobbed, hit Sridevi with a hunter, returned to the room wailing; I kept washing my face with chilled soda in between shots so that no one would know.' Also Read - Veteran actor Ranjeet dances with daughter on Sholay's iconic Mehbooba song — watch video

Bollywood actor Ranjeet has acted in several Hindi films including Sawan Bhadon, Hulchul, Gaddar, Dhamkee, Farebi, Suhaag, , Paanch Qaidi, , Sherni, Laawaris among many others.