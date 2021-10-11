Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan recently shared pictures from Yash Dasgupta's birthday celebration on Sunday. She took to her Instagram stories and described Yash as a 'husband' and a 'dad'. There are various speculations that Nusrat and Yash had a child out of wedlock. Well, Nusrat drops various hints about her personal life and it seems as the couple has already tied the knot. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari dances with daughter Palak in reels leaving everyone awestruck; fans say, 'Mujhe toh Santoor ka ad yaad aagaya'

The pictures that Nusrat shared on Instagram stories showcase the duo posing together for the camera amidst the candlelight.

Take a look at the Insta stories -

The actress welcomed her first child in August and had to face several criticisms for naming her baby boy Yishaan J. Dasgupta. Moreover, she even had an ugly separation from former husband Nikhil Jain after the marriage was declared void. The Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had even said that she did not get divorced as his marriage with Jain was never valid under Indian law and it was also not registered. Post getting separated, the 31-year-old actress started dating actor and West Bengal Assembly poll candidate Yash.

Moreover, Nusrat even referred to the speculations about the father of her newborn child and had said, 'she thinks it is a vague question to ask and put a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman'. The online birth certificate of the child has Debashis Dasgupta aka Yash's name on it. Both Yash and Nusrat are enjoying their parenthood phase.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Nusrat opened up about her relationship with Yash. He spoke his heart about if he had any second thoughts about being a parent with Nusrat and he said, 'Never. I didn’t flinch when she told me. I just asked her if she wanted to go ahead with it. It’s not my body — it’s hers. She needed to decide. I told her I’d never leave her side irrespective of her decision. I wanted to have the baby but couldn’t have forced my decision on her. She even told me that if you want nothing to do with the baby, it’s okay, I’ll keep the baby'.

Nusrat earlier was married to businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. Nusrat has acted in Bengali films such as Shotru, Jamai 420, Love Express, Zulfiqar, and Asur.