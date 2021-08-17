WHAT! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's old home rented for Rs 3.5 lakh per month

Bollywood's most popular jodi and Saif Ali Khan have moved into their new house which is just a few buildings away from their old home. Their new house is a delight as it has a massive terrace space, lush green garden, and several luxurious amenities that make this house a dream for every lover. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan DREAMS of singing for THIS Bollywood superstar?

Well, Kareena and Saif's old house which is located in Bandra's Fortune Heights in Mumbai was out for rent but has now been finally rented out. Yes, you read that right. According to a report in Money Control, Kareena and Saif's old home has been rented by a firm named Guilty by Association Media LLP. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood's sister Vedika slams Neha Bhasin for allegedly shaming Divya Agarwal for her 'periods'; calls her a 'bitch of the highest order'

As per the documents, the 1,500 sq ft space house comes with two car parking and a security deposit of Rs 15 lakh. Reportedly, the agreement was signed on August 13, 2021, just a few hours before Saif, Kareena and their family jetted off to the Maldives for the actor's 51st birthday. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Divya Agarwal is being targeted because she has come out as a strong contestant? Vote now

As per the details mentioned in the agreement, Saif and Kareena's old house has been rented for three years from August 20, 2021, until August 19, 2024. The stamp duty was Rs 34,500 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000 was paid. The monthly rent of Rs 3.5 lakh for a year and in the second year, will increase to Rs 3.67 lakh and then Rs 3.87 lakh for the final year.

The cost of Saif and Kareena's house is approximately around Rs 12 to Rs 14 crore. On the work front, Kareena has completed the shoot of her film Laal Singh Chaddha. She will also be seen next in 's .