WHAT! Salman Khan has a SECRET wife Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai? The Tiger 3 star reacts

Bollywood actor recently appeared as a guest on 's talk show, Pinch season 2. On Wednesday, Salman graced his brother Arbaaz Khan's talk show and answered some controversial questions.

Arbaaz admitted that the majority of comments on social media are positive, but the others are quite mean. One of such comments posted last year stated that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a secret family in Dubai, including a wife and a 17-year-old daughter.

Well, the comment on social media read, "Kahan chhupa baitha hai darpok. mein sab jaante hain ke tu Dubai mein apni biwi Noor aur 17 saal ki beti ke saath hai. Bharat ke log ko kab tak murkh banaiga (Where are you hiding, you coward? All of India knows you're in Dubai with your wife and 17-year-old daughter. How much longer will you try to fool us)?"

Salman was initially taken aback by this comment and asked "This is for who?" Arbaaz told Salman the mean comment was for him. Teh actor then said, "These people are very well-informed. This is all rubbish. I don't know whom they've spoken about, and where they've posted. Does this person really think I'm going to dignify them with a response? Brother, I don't have a wife. I live in India, at Galaxy Apartments, since the age of nine. I'm not going to respond to this person, all of India knows where I live)."

Apart from Salman, , Tiger Shroff, , , , and have been guests at Arbaaz's Pinch season 2 show.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in alongside . He will also be seen in Tiger 3 along with . Salman will make a special appearance in 's Pathan film. Salman will also be seen in Antim along with brother-in-law .