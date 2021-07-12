WHAT! Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan & Alia Bhatt? Read to know the truth

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had announced the most anticipated project Inshallah in 2019. The movie was supposed to feature Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. According to reports, Sanjay is planning to revive the project with Hrithik Roshan and Alia in the lead role.