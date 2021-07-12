WHAT! Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan & Alia Bhatt? Read to know the truth

had announced the most anticipated project Inshallah in 2019. The movie was supposed to feature and in the lead role. The romantic drama film was supposed to go on floors and the pre-production work had started. The fans were quite excited about the project and Salman-Alia's pairing. But two months later, the movie was reportedly shelved due to creative differences between the filmmaker and actor Salman. Also Read - Most loved actress on social media: Deepika Padukone continues to dominate, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Disha Patani out of top 5

According to reports, Sanjay is planning to revive the project with and Alia in the lead role. According to a report published in News18, a source stated, "Bhansali is currently working on Heera Mandi, a web series which has been in the making for some time now. Directed by , it is going to go on floors soon. On the other hand, the filmmaker is also working on Inshallah since he has finished Gangubai Kathiawadi and can focus on a new project. Since it is a story of the mature romance between a young girl and a much older guy, he feels Roshan and Bhatt would make a good pair. The actor has had several meetings with the filmmaker. He has liked the script but has requested for certain modifications. Bhansali is also reworking on the script".

The source even stated that the film Inshallah is expected to hit the floors in the second half of 2022. On the work front, Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Hrithik is working on Vikram Vedha remake and Fighter. The actors will start with Inshallah film post they wrap up their respective shoots. Alia's film Gangubai Kathiawadi wrapped up last month.