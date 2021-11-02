Bollywood actress 's husband and successful businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn-related case in July. Now, it seems as Raj is off social media. Yes, Raj has deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Raj was quite active on social media before his arrest in the pornography case and would share pictures and videos of his family. After his release from jail, now Raj has not shared anything on the platforms. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's son changes Instagram profile pic after returning to Mannat from jail

On July 19, Shilpa's husband Raj was arrested under the allegations of filming and distributing pornographic content on mobile apps. The cops said that Raj was the key conspirator in the case and they have sufficient evidence. But later, Raj was released on bail in September.

Post Raj's arrest in the porn case, wife Shilpa took a break from shooting and was on a break. She was not proactive on social media but she did share cryptic posts on her page. Shilpa had also recorded her statement in the pornography case. She had urged all her fans and loved ones to give her and her children privacy.

Post Raj's bail from the jail, the couple have not made their first public appearance together. A few days back, Shilpa travelled to Alibaug with her mother and children.