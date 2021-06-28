WHAT! Vikram Vedha remake starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan meets a roadblock; here's why!

Vikram Vedha's Bollywood remake announcement was a happy surprise for all its fans. Reportedly, B-town actors and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in to play the leading roles in the movie. Well, Hrithik and Saif will be seen coming together for the first time for a project and their fans are super excited. The shooting of the movie was already delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now it has hit another major roadblock. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor: All the times director Aanand L Rai was turned down by Bollywood’s leading stars

According to various reports, the entire cast and crew of the film will be shooting abroad due to the third coronavirus variant. Well, Hrithik and Saif's movie was supposed to go on the floors by mid-July, but due to the new delta variant of Covid, the movie has been delayed even more. Now, the movie will be shifting base to another country and the Mumbai portions will be shot later after things get back to normal.

A source close to the development said, "It wasn't an easy call to take, no doubt, but the fact that it's going to be a costly set made the makers take the safer route rather than be sorry later."

The original Tamil film Vikram Vedha starred and in lead roles. In the film, R Madhavan essayed the role of a cop and Vijay Sethupathi was seen playing the role of a goon.