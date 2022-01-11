Director 's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starred and in the main roles. The film received a lot of love from the viewers and the actors were praised for their performances. According to the reports, late actor was the first choice for the film. Yes, you read that right. But now director Abhishek has revealed the truth about the same and has clarified the rumours that are going strong on social media. Abhishek revealed that he too has heard the rumours and they are not true. He even said that he does not start the casting of his film till the time the script of the film is written. He said that he started casting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui after Sushant’s demise. Also Read - Missed Antim, Pushpa, Eternals and other movies in theatres? You can watch them now on these OTT platforms

Sushant and 's film completed three years last month. Abhishek who directed the movie remebered the late star and shared a throwback picture with him along with a sweet note. Also Read - Pushpa, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and more; movies and series you can binge-watch this weekend

He wrote a long post and said, 'It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day.. But the fruits of one’s labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place.. Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T. Amidst all the gratitude and love, I can't help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world'. The film Kedarnath released in 2018. Sonchiriya was made in 2019 and starred Sushant Singh Rajput, , Manoj Bajpayee, and in main roles. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Abhishek said, “Sonchiriya and Sushant did get a lot of love after his passing away. Maybe the media didn’t acknowledge him for his work. Like in Kedarnath and how there is something in that film and there is love, truth in it. But it was not acknowledged until he passed away, which suddenly jolted people out of their slumber and they all stood up to say that they love this guy. He was a special man, it’s a big loss that he is not around here.”

Actor Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He did movies like , , Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, , PK, and Dil Bechara.