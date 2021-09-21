and have time and again proved that they are the power couple of Bollywood. Unlike the conventional, lovey-dovey pairs, Kajol and Ajay have been very different. While the actress has always been her bubbly best, the actor has stunned all with his calm demeanour. Their personalities are quite opposite but as it is said 'opposites attract each other', Kajol and Ajay are connected with a very strong bond. They tied-the-knot in the year 1999 and since then they have been #goals. But did you know that Ajay did not want to meet Kajol again post their first meeting? Also Read - Salman Khan could have been a grandfather by now! Watch actor's confession that his childhood crush's grandkids are his fans

In an interview with Pioneer, he had confessed that he was not very keen on seeing her again post their first meeting. "I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens." Well, though he was not keen to see her again, destiny had something else planned and Ajay Devgn and Kajol went on to appear in many films together. Also Read - From Kareena Kapoor to Ranveer Singh to Shahid Kapoor – We simply can’t wait for the OTT debuts of these 7 Bollywood stars

Ajay Devgn also spoke about how love blossomed between the two over time. He said, "We didn’t rush through it. As a matter of fact, we said ‘I love you’. An official proposal didn’t happened either. We fell in love, grew with each other. We took our time until we were sure that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. Marriage, too, was never discussed, but was always imminent. It has been more than a decade now. And I owe my success to her. For a man to be successful, it is important that he is at peace at home." Also Read - RRR, NTR 30 and more: Tollywood's Young Tiger Jr NTR's upcoming films promise to be pan-India blockbusters