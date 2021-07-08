When Karan Johar was trolled for partying at Neetu Singh's birthday bash, despite being 'shattered' over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actress Neetu Kapoor turned a year old and her family threw a party for her. Apart from her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Ridhima, Karan Johar was also part of the celebration. Their party pictures went viral on social media. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and more - here's how Bollywood bid adieu to Dilip Kumar
Well, after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death, filmmaker Karan Johar once again became the target of the trollers. There were reports that Karan was shattered and saddened with so much hate that he had been receiving from the haters following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Netizens called out Karan and massively trolled him. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, CM Uddhav Thackeray and others reach the late actor's residence to offer condolences to a grieving Saira Banu – view pics
Here's how netizens reacted, take a look: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's version on 'Twada Kutta Tommy'; Rhea Chakraborty shares a picture and captions it 'healing'
The famous filmmaker Karan Johar has always been the target of trollers and haters. The celebrity has been labeled nepotistic by the trollers. People often feel that the filmmaker only launches star kids under his production house Dharma and does not give chance to the outsiders. Karan has launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Pandey and several other B-town stars. He will even launch Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.