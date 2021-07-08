When Karan Johar was trolled for partying at Neetu Singh's birthday bash, despite being 'shattered' over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actress Neetu Kapoor turned a year old and her family threw a party for her. Apart from her son and daughter Ridhima, was also part of the celebration. Their party pictures went viral on social media. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and more - here's how Bollywood bid adieu to Dilip Kumar

Well, after Bollywood actor 's unfortunate death, filmmaker Karan Johar once again became the target of the trollers. There were reports that Karan was shattered and saddened with so much hate that he had been receiving from the haters following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Netizens called out Karan and massively trolled him. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, CM Uddhav Thackeray and others reach the late actor's residence to offer condolences to a grieving Saira Banu – view pics

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's version on 'Twada Kutta Tommy'; Rhea Chakraborty shares a picture and captions it 'healing'

#KaranJohar is so sad that he is doing party at the kappor's on Neetu Singh's birthday! News are around that he is broken, etc... etc.... ! Liars , Hippocrite, killer!!!! #Justiceforssr#SCOrderCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/uugaMgrKnl — Moulisha Debnath (@DebnathMoulisha) July 9, 2020

Heard #karanjohar is devastated by the hate he is getting...

*Le me :- Aisa kaha lg rha hai bhai #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/ivaXjC0zvl — Harsh Kashyap (@rainfalll_) July 9, 2020

Such a shameless guy is #KaranJohar

His PR team circulating his news of being depressed and look here he is celebrating as usual with his nepo family

He deserves all the brickbats — Susmit (@susmitchakrabo1) July 9, 2020

The famous filmmaker Karan Johar has always been the target of trollers and haters. The celebrity has been labeled nepotistic by the trollers. People often feel that the filmmaker only launches star kids under his production house Dharma and does not give chance to the outsiders. Karan has launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Pandey and several other B-town stars. He will even launch Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya.