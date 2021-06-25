When Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about Karisma Kapoor's days of struggle as an actor; 'I have seen her cry for nights together'

Bollywood actress celebrates her 47th birthday on Friday, June 25. She was among the most popular stars from the 90s and has worked with superstars including , , , , and . Karisma has always managed to grab attention with her charming personality and her impeccable style. Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor calling Aishwarya Rai 'aunty' to Aamir Khan calling Shah Rukh Khan his dog: MOST controversial statements made by Bollywood celebs that rattled the industry

Well, everyone thinks that coming from a prestigious family will make it easy for the actor to sustain in the industry. After Karisma entered the film industry, her younger sister Kareena also made her way into everyone's hearts with her hard work.

During an interview, Bebo had revealed Karisma's days of struggle as a young actor in Bollywood. Kareena said that she had seen her sister crying for nights with their mother, actor Babita Kapoor. "I have seen my sister sit up for nights together with my mother and cry, saying that people are putting her down and that she would never make it. I would hide behind and watch because they would never want me to see the pain they were going through. I've seen too much," she said.

She further added saying, "As a child, I have seen a lot with my mother, my sister. I have lived their lives with them, gone through their traumas. I think I have seen my sister cry for nights together to go to sleep when she was struggling. And that hurts me. Anything that hurts my loved ones hurts me. That's what makes me the person I am."

Kareena was asked if her sister struggles influenced her in any way to which she said, "Not at all. It made me so strong. If I may say so, I feel like a man. I can take on anything in the world. Any amount of pain, any amount of people trying to put me down. I would fight that because I have seen my mother and my sister go through that struggle and I am ready for that."

Karisma and Kareena share a close bond and are inseparable. Their pictures speak volumes about their love and affection for each other. Actress Karisma took a break from acting after her kids Samaira and Kiaan were born. Last year, she was seen in the Mentalhood web series. Kareena is also a mother to Taimur and her second son.