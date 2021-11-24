Kamaal R Khan is the most controversial self-proclaimed movie critic who has always managed to grab attention with his bizarre statements on Bollywood stars. KRK Is often known for slamming stars and giving out bold reviews of their films without any filter. After giving out bold comments on and 's divorce, KRK once predicted and 's wedding. Also Read - KGF 2 Vs Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan breaks silence on the clash; says, 'I apologised, volunteered to promote Yash’s film’

He took to his Twitter and wrote, 'predicted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.' Well, his half prediction seems to have come true. Like we informed you earlier, Ranbir and Alia are all set to walk down the aisle in March 2022.

Moreover, KRK even made predictions about and Tabu too. He tweeted about the actresses that they never get married. KRK also said that Nick Jonas will seek divorce from in 10 years. KRK often gets trolled for his bizarre reaction and comments.

Prediction 08- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 13, 2021

Prediction 03- Nick Jonas will divorce #PriyankaChopra within next 10 years! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2021

Prediction 07- Actress #Tabbu will never ever get married. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 12, 2021

Earlier, had filed a defamation case against him and his lawyers had released a statement that read, "Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand “Being Human” are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr. Kamaal R. Khan “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date”.