Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Sunday after she complained that he had assaulted her. According to ANI, the actress was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. In September last year, also Poonam had filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband Sam Bombay a week ago. Well, later she had said that they are back together. Poonam's husband Sam was arrested and later released on bail after his wife filed a complaint alleging that he had molested, threatened, and assaulted her. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Urfi Javed: Actresses who committed fashion crimes in ridiculously bold and blah outfits – view pics

Speaking to TOI, Poonam had said that they had an argument, which got escalated, and he began hitting her. “He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me,” said the actress. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra SCAMMED people of 3000 crores; BJP MLA Ram Kadam shares evidence – watch video

She had added, “Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him.” The actress had even decided to end her marriage as she felt it was unwise to return to someone who beat her “like an animal”. For the uninitiated, the overall incident allegedly happened in Canacona village in South Goa where Poonam is currently shooting for a film. Also Read - From Raj Kundra's arrest and Shilpa Shetty's interrogation to Arthur Road jail barrack – Here’s the complete timeline of the pornography case

Poonam was quoted by Times of India saying that they trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. She even said that they are back together as the two love each other a lot. She even asked which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?

Sam was also quoted by the daily saying, everything is sorted between them and it all got blown out of proportion. Moreover, Poonam refuted all rumours that the allegations and arrest episode was because she was to be seen in 's reality show Bigg Boss. She even said that she is too small for the show.

Sam and Poonam tied the knot on 1 September 2020.