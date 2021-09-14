Bollywood's power couple and are investing in real estate. Yes, the two have recently purchased a luxurious holiday home in Alibaug. The lovebirds were spotted in Alibaug this weekend and they finalized the deal for their new holiday home. According to a news portal, the couple visited the local registrar’s office in Alibaug and finished the paperwork of their house. Both Ranveer and Deepika purchased a plot in the coastal area and reportedly have two bungalows and a coconut and betel nut grove. Also Read - Kavita Kaushik's vacation pictures with husband Ronnit Biswas will make you crave for a holiday

The two took a road trip to Alibaug and had a fun time. The star slept during the trip, while his wifey clicked his lovely pictures. She shared the snap on her Instagram post and captioned it as, 'morning view'. Reportedly, the two will soon take possession of their new house.

Moreover, the two reportedly purchased an expensive service apartment at an under-construction high-rise in her hometown, Bengaluru. Both Deepika and Ranveer live in a plush 4BHK in Mumbai. Deepika purchased this lavish house in 2010 and post her wedding with Ranveer, the couple shifted to her house.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen next in the 83 films which is based on the former captain of the Indian cricket team Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia's life. Apart from this, Ranveer will also be seen in Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, while Deepika will be seen romancing in a film. She will also be seen in Pathan, Fighter, and The Intern remake.