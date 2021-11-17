It is mid-week and now it is time for our brand new WTF Wednesday piece where we talk about all that is wrong in the world of Bollywood and TV. Well, since the start of this week there have been some weird and upsetting things that happened in showbiz that have literally made us go WTF! When will netizens stop commenting or judging what celebs wear or do, isn't it their choice? So here’s a round-up of all that happened, that we wish didn’t! Also Read - From Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa to Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan: Star couples who chose to be in a live-in before getting married

Dance Deewane host Raghav Juyal recently posted a video on his Instagram and requested everyone to not troll him for his clip that went viral on social media wherein he was seen talking gibberish Chinese to one contestant of the show who was from North East. Netizens trolled Raghav and called him racist for his behaviour.

Ileana D'Cruz

The Big Bull actress Ileana D'Cruz got massively trolled as she promoted a whisky brand and announced her collaboration with TOKI. Within no time, netizens trolled her brutally for promotion a whisky brand as one user wrote, "U r really drinking. Bad habit. Its harmful for lungs, kidney and liver."

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the airport without her husband. Netizens trolled her and asked her 'Hotshot uncle and kids are hiding where?' Other commented saying, 'Such a shameless lady how low people stoop for money and fame'.

Urfi Javed

Bigg Boss OTT former contestant Urfi Javed trolled yet again for flaunting her backless outfit. One user wrote, 'Apna jism dikhana doesn’t mean fashion ...I mean didi thoda kapde ko acha style kiya karo na', while the other said, 'Desperately trying to gain some Bollywood producer's attention'.

Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan was recently spotted outside his ex-wife Reena Dutta's home. The actor donned a t-shirt and paired it up with silver dhoti pants. Netizens started trolling him for this choice of dressing. "Why is he wearing her salwar?" asked one, while the other wrote "Borrowed from ?". "After spending a night with Ranveer Singh," wrote one user.

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri win and asked why Priyanka Chopra did not get a Padma Shri. Kavita was trolled for her tweet and it seems she was not aware that PeeCee had already received a Padma Shri in 2016. Netizens reminded her about the same, while others shamed her for not knowing.